Tent revival coming to Mount Vernon church

MOUNT VERNON — An outdoor revival will be happening in Mount Vernon on July 15 through July 19 at 7 p.m.

The revival is going to feature the preaching of pastors Michael and Jill Tate of Miracle Life Fellowship Church and will be held outdoors in a tent on the property of the church on 4840 Newark Road in Mount Vernon.

The Tates have been featured on television stations across the nation. They have made appearances on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network in Texas), CTN (Christian Television Network out of Georgia) and TCT (Total Christian Television). Their appearances on TV have been witnessed by millions of people nationwide.

Having the event in a tent is a way for the revival to be a unique experience that people can have fun and worship the Lord, and also have the opportunity to practice proper social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis. The outdoor event is meant to allow a vast number of people to safely get together in worship.

The event will feature people from out-of-state as well as special singers such as Mitchell Whisnant, a musician who at one point in his career had a number one hit in Nashville titled “There’s One Man.” There will be people from North Carolina, Tennessee, and all over Ohio at the tent revival. With this eclectic group of people coming to the event, the revival should prove to be memorable and inspirational.

“This is my 50th year in ministry,” said Michael Tate. “We’re continuing that celebration at this tent revival.”

The message of the revival will feature the themes of salvation and spiritual healings. The Tates say that spiritual healing and spiritual deliverance happens at their events. For example, people are healed and cured of things such as drug addictions, and miracles happen at their services.

“We’ve had people with blind eyes just come open and be able to see,” said Michael Tate. “We’ve had people come out of wheelchairs. One particular lady that we prayed for in Tennessee, she had been confined to a wheelchair for a long time. God healed her and she got up out of the wheelchair. I sat down in the wheelchair and she pushed me around the church. It was powerful.”

The theme of peace will also be spoken about at this revival. The Tates believe that we are living in tumultuous times, especially with the COVID-19 crisis and the very vocal protests that have been happening in cities across the nation.

“God’s people need to be out there to speak of the love of God, the peace of God, and the joy of the lord.” said Jill Tate.

The theme of faith will also be spoken about at the revival. The Tates believe that with faith comes healing and prosperity in all aspects of life, which includes the health, spiritual, and financial aspects of one’s life.

“We deal with faith,” said Michael Tate. “God said that without faith it is impossible to please him. We want to help build people’s faith.”