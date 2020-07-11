Photography

Supporting peace officers

Mount Vernon News

 

Josh Worster/News A “Back the Blue” event Friday afternoon at the driveway of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office saw dozens of people turn out to show support for local law enforcement. The event, and one like it in the morning, was held during shift changes at the Sheriff’s Office.

Josh Worster/Mount Vernon News
