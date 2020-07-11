No First Fridays; other events scheduled

MOUNT VERNON — With the extension of the Stay Safe Order, the Main Street Mount Vernon Board of Directors has made the tough decision to cancel the remaining First Friday events.

“While we are disappointed to have to cancel these popular events, the safety and health of our community comes first,” Main Street Mount Vernon Board Chair Heather Brayshaw stated. “If the situation changes this fall, we hope to offer an alternative activity for the community.”

However, the loss of these central business district events comes with a lining of hope for community members. The creation of two downtown experiences has been slated for July and August.

“Christmas in July” is set for 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 24; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Both days will be jam-packed with special deals from downtown businesses. Merchants plan to decorate their windows and extend their operating hours so the public is able to participate in the experience and enjoy a little mid-summer festivity. Check the Main Street Mount Vernon Facebook page regularly for the full list of Christmas in July meals and deals.

In August, Main Street Mount Vernon has partnered with the Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival to hold Ohio’s Biggest Sidewalk Sale. Set for Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this activity is part of the Summer in the City initiative. Main Street Mount Vernon invites community members to stroll the streets of beautiful downtown Mount Vernon and support local businesses as they offer up outdoor shopping. In an effort to limit excessive contact, customers will be encouraged to minimize handling merchandise unless they plan to make a purchase.

For questions, call Downtown Manager Anthony McNeal at 740-393-1481; visit mainstreetmountvernon.com, or check out the Main Street Mount Vernon Facebook page.

