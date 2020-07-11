MOUNT VERNON — Kelly Denise Tiller, 55, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born March 7, 1965, in Mount Vernon, to Carl Leon and Meredith (Rine) Tiller.

Kelly graduated from Highland High School in 1983 and went on to become an LPN at Mount Vernon Developmental Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed going on cruises, watching movies, Thomas Kinkade Puzzles, and could not go without her morning Starbucks coffee. Her pets were a huge part of her life, but nothing meant more to her than her loving family.

Kelly is survived by her parents; sisters, Michelle (Ken) Romans, Amy Meadows; two nieces, Allison and Karlie Meadows; great-nephew, Diesel James Emmert; friends, Zach Emmert and Pam; her canine companions, Angel and Faith; and feline friend, Laney.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Beulah Rine, Bill and Chloe Tiller.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Mound View Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Erin Porter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knox County Humane Society.

