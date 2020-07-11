Jacket golfers finish off marathon

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon golf coach Anthony Savage finds unique ways to have fun while teaching his players the game.

After the coronavirus pandemic took away some of his opportunities to raise money for the team for the upcoming season, Savage came up with another idea to raise money. Golf’s version of a marathon.

Eleven Yellow Jackets played 100 holes over the course of a day – Thursday – and raised over $5,000 for the program.

“I definitely think the kids thought I was crazy when I explained it to them,” Savage said. “But once we got there and they got going … they just kept having more fun. I got to really see their personalities throughout the day as they wore down.”

Mason Boatright, Beau Bridges, Ben Bridges, Carter Carpenter, Cooper Carpenter Spencer Hughes, Byron Justice, Dash Lepley, Brendon McDonough, Reece Schuman and Maddox Snyder spent almost 15 hours at Hiawatha Golf Course on Thursday.

“I can’t thank Hiawatha Golf Course enough,” Savage said. “The Crouch family, forever, has been huge supporters of the Mount Vernon golf program. I basically had to beg them to take some money. So, they’ve always been unbelievable supporters of the program and they’re a staple when it comes to golf in Mount Vernon.

“This event isn’t possible without the kids going out and getting pledges,” Savage said. “It takes a little bit of guts and it takes some growth to go out and give a presentation to someone, while asking for a donation to our program. So, without the pledgers – without the people donating – this day becomes crazy because I’m telling the kids they have to play 100 holes and it doesn’t serve much of a purpose.”

The donations allow for the purchase of shirts, hats, balls, golf rounds and the like.

Players kept score, though it wasn’t the focus.

“We had different formats throughout the day, just to keep it interesting and to help pace of play,” Savage said.

One of those formats, converting the course into par-three’s only, provided a highlight. Carter Carpenter, who will be a senior this season, converted a hole-in-one about 80 holes into the marathon.

“The energy level was really down by everyone,” Carpenter said. “So, it helped my group get through the last 20 when that happened. I knew it was going to be good (when I shot it). It hopped next to the hole and everybody yelled ‘Get in!’ When it actually dropped, I was like, ‘No way that just happened.’”

“It was really cool to see their group go nuts after he made that (shot),” Savage said.

The day started at 7 a.m. and didn’t get finished until around 9:45 p.m. The group had around 200 bottles of water, 64 Gatorades, as well as assorted snacks – including 144 popsicles, donated pizzas from Dominos and hot dogs on the grill.

“Every single time the kids came off either the ninth hole or the 18th hole, we told them to load up,” Savage said. “We took very, very short breaks and we kept them moving the whole day.”

It was as much a physical challenge as it was a mental one for Carter Carpenter.

“Yeah, my legs are sore,” he said. “Some things haven’t been sore from golf before that are now. You couldn’t as much care about every shot. You had to move on from shot to shot, knowing you had so many more. You couldn’t really focus on score. You had to get through the hole and not slow everyone down.

“When I would not think as much and start swinging to swing, I would hit better shots. I wasn’t in my head as much.”

The day was as much a team-building exercise as it was a fundraiser. The normal golf etiquette was lightened and the kids were allowed to let their hair down and enjoy the day together.

Savage allowed players to use him for target practice at a practice earlier in the summer. It was an award for the winning team of a game during practice. He wore a Velcro suit and a helmet and players hit tennis balls at him and they stuck.

“We are certainly trying to interest and build our program from the ground up,” Savage said. “We constantly try to come up with unique ways to get kids to the golf course because if you can get them, regularly, you’ve got a chance to show them how fun and how addicting the game can be.”

He runs an exercise where players graduate to longer distances. Players start on the green and as soon as they are able to put to par, they move back and start chipping. Once they chip to par, they move back 25 yards and keep graduating to longer distances from there.

As far as fundraising, the Jackets are hosting “All Birdies Count” on July 25 at 9 a.m. at Hiawatha. The three-person scramble has a per-player fee that will benefit the golf program as well as cash prizes for participants.