Obituary

Gene Lilly

DANVILLE — A memorial service and celebration for Wilber Eugene Lilly will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at the Millwood Church of Christ, 10900 Millersburg Road, Howard. There will be visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and all are invited to stay for a fellowship luncheon following. Visit fischerfuneralhome.com.

 

