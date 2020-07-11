Obituary

Esther Sesser

MOUNT VERNON — Esther L. Sesser, 92, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Esther L. Sesser.

 

