City to pitch water projects at council meeting

MOUNT VERNON — Several water projects will be brought before Mount Vernon City Council at its meeting Monday.

Up for first reading are resolutions seeking contracts or design work for stormwater, water and sanity sewer projects. It could be a busy night for Engineer Brian Ball, as many of the projects will be new to the council.

There will be a total of five projects represented in six resolutions. One of the resolutions is asking for council approval to apply for a grant/loan funding package from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for one of the five projects.

The first resolution requests approval for design work for the North Catherine Street drainage/brick restoration project. The design work will be a precursor to the actual project, which Ball said could include the use of revenues from the newly-approved stormwater utility. The Armstrong Run bank restoration project has come up before the council previously. It targets erosion to the Kokosing riverbank near Ohio 13 along Phillips Drive from the area of Armstrong Run. The resolution scheduled for Monday’s council meeting seeks approval to bid out the project and award a contract. The city will seek approval to enter into a partnership with the Westgate mobile home park off Harcourt Road for a new water system. The mobile home park has its own metered system, but uses city water. The project seeks to build a new system for the mobile home park, as the current system was installed too shallow, Ball said, causing pipes to freeze and break often. The city would coordinate the construction of the new system under a signed contract with Westgate that they will pay the city back. The city will try to secure the funding upfront for the project through an OPWC grant/loan package; the city will further need council approval in another resolution to apply to the OPWC for funding. Another resolution will seek approval to extend sewer service to an area of McKinley Street where current residents are on septic systems. Ball said the EPA has identified at least one system that has failed and is discharging into Curtis Run. The project would involve running a pipe with the sewer pipe inside, beneath Curtis Run. At least one, and possibly two, residences are interested in hooking in, Ball said. Approval for design services will be sought in a resolution for a stormwater plan for the old Shellmar/American Can industrial site. Ball said the design will look at a storm/sewer plan for the entire site with multiple commercial tenants in mind. During committee meetings preceding the legislative portion of the meeting will be a discussion on changes in the wording of the impound ordinances. Councilmember Tanner Salyers is scheduled to address concerns expressed by the council at its last meeting regarding a Bee City USA designation. Council previously had questions as to whether the designation would affect residents’ choice in the use of pesticides.

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews