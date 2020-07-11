City, ADF seek Shelmar improvements sought

MOUNT VERNON — The city is looking at making the Shelmar industrial site a little more attractive to future tenants, as it has had little more than “passing interest” by businesses, Area Development Foundation Executive Director Jeff Gottke said.

The city will go before Mount Vernon City Council Monday with a request to do a design study for a stormwater system capable of handling the water runoff for the entire site. City Engineer Brian Ball said there were discussions on whether stormwater systems should be drawn up as new tenants come on, and said there was one interested tenant.

However, the city is pursuing the direction of doing the stormwater study to look at having the site ready before any new tenants come on.

Gottke said there have been discussions with potential tenants for the site, but no one has shown strong interest. The stormwater system did come up in a meeting with a potential tenant because the location of the stormwater pond may have affected building plans.

Gottke further said improvements to the access road and street lighting are also being looked at for the site.

The city and ADF are looking at dividing the site into “eight or nine” parcels of two to three acres each to accommodate multiple commercial tenants. The idea is to make the site more marketable, Gottke said.

Streets

There are several street closures to report for the near future, Mayor Matt Starr said.

Beginning July 14 through July 23, Parrott Street will be closed for work on the railroad crossing. Starr said the railroad will be installing about 60 new ties and raising the railbed to the level of the street. During that time, the intersection will be closed.

Blackberry Alley will be closed for repairs through Aug. 31. The alley is being completely re-done, Starr said, and some utilities work will take place there as well.

The city will be doing traffic control on Coshocton Avenue next Tuesday through Thursday for crack sealing.

The herbicide will be applied to brick streets July 20-24 to control weeds growing in the roadway. Residents are asked to not park on the street during the applications, especially in areas where weeds are a problem. A reapplication of herbicide is scheduled for two weeks later.

A traffic signal damaged on Mansfield and Nash streets has been repaired.

Fire and EMS

The fire department has collected 23 new, unused fans so far in its annual fan drive. The fans are distributed to needy individuals through Interchurch.

Ash trees taken down around the fire station will be replaced by the Shade Tree Committee.

Chief Chad Christopher asked that residents check up on neighbors who may be susceptible to the heat as the heatwave is expected to return next week.

Mayor

Starr reported that the US Census count for Knox County is at about 68 percent, a few tenths of a percentage point lower than the completed census count for 2010. The effort for the count continues, and persons who have not completed the census may do so online at mycensus2020.gov

Starr stressed the importance of being counted as it determines representation in Congress. Also, census counts are used when determining how much federal money the county and municipalities receive from federal sources where the population is part of the funding formula.

Some people have told Starr they do not want to give their private information to the government. Starr said sharing census data is a criminal offense, punishable by a $250,000 fine and five years in prison.

The City council will continue to meet via Zoom for the foreseeable future. The city had been looking at options to return to in-person meetings, but Starr said increasing levels of COVID-19 cases have dampened the idea for now.