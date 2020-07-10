MOUNT VERNON — Ruth E. McKenzie-Wolford-Gullett, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Gambier, to the late Wesley and Mildred (Gant) Harding. Ruth was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Newton; her son, Wesley McKenzie; two grandchildren; her step-sons, Michael and Gary Wolford; her brother, Jack Harding; and her niece, Debra (Buddy) Fickes.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin McKenzie, her second husband, Richard Wolford, her third husband, Elmer Gullett; her son, Richard McKenzie; her brothers, Carroll and Eugene Harding; and her sister, Joan Yoakam.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Ebenezer Cemetery at a later date.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth E. McKenzie-Wolford-Gullett.