Coin shortage strikes businesses

MOUNT VERNON — The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed businesses across the nation and in Knox County. A recent effect of the virus has manifested itself in the shortage of coins that are available to businesses.
“Our business hasn’t been able to get the coins that we need,” said Jena Sharp, the manager of the Duke and Duchess gas station on Coshocton Avenue. “When I call our coin provider, there is an automated message that tells me that the coin shortage is because of a shortage at the Federal Reserve due to the COVID-19 crisis.”
There has also been a coin shortage at the We Luv Pets store in town, as well as Lowe’s, according to a Lowe’s spokesperson.
“There is a coin shortage with our bank, First-Knox,” said Ronnie Robson, the manager of We Luv Pets.
Heather Brayshaw, Human Resources and Marketing Assistant Vice President for First-Knox, a Division of Park National Bank, said they have experienced some coin shortages. She said it’s their understanding it is related to COVID-19 and production issues with the Federal Reserve.
“We’ve worked through any issues so far. We’ve mostly not been too impacted by it. We’re taking it day to day,” she said. “We try to look at each customer’s request and try to do everything we can to keep up the level of service our customers are used to.”
According to an official statement on the Federal Reserve Website (www.frbservices.org), the COVID-19 crisis has “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.” During the past few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have seen a “significant” decline. The U.S. Mint coin production has also seen a decline due to a slowing of the production of coins that is attributed to the social distancing and sanitary measures put in place to keep the employees of the establishment safe.
There have been complications with the production and supplying of coins as businesses have reopened during the pandemic.
“Federal Reserve coin orders from depository institutions have begun to increase as regions reopen, resulting in the Federal Reserve’s coin inventory being reduced to below normal levels,” according to the statement.
“Depository institutions” include the commercial banks that operate as a middle man to give local businesses their coins. The disruption of the distribution and production of coins at the Federal Reserve (distribution) and U.S Mint (production) level means that small businesses can’t get the coins that they need from their banks.
According to the Federal Reserve statement on the coin shortage, the institution is doing everything that it possibly can to help out with the shortage of coin inventories. These methods include “encouraging depository institutions (such as commercial banks) to order only the coin they need to meet near-term customer demand,” which means that banks can only order the minimum that they need to do their business. The Federal Reserve also plans to “maximize” the coin production capacity that is currently available and “minimize” any coin supply constraints.
The Federal Reserve is confident that things will return to normal once the COVID-19 crisis is mitigated and the economy opens up more. According to the issued statement “the Federal Reserve is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.”
Cody Strawser: 740-397-5333 or cody@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews