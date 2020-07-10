Coin shortage strikes businesses

MOUNT VERNON — The COVID-19 pandemic has harmed businesses across the nation and in Knox County. A recent effect of the virus has manifested itself in the shortage of coins that are available to businesses.

“Our business hasn’t been able to get the coins that we need,” said Jena Sharp, the manager of the Duke and Duchess gas station on Coshocton Avenue. “When I call our coin provider, there is an automated message that tells me that the coin shortage is because of a shortage at the Federal Reserve due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

There has also been a coin shortage at the We Luv Pets store in town, as well as Lowe’s, according to a Lowe’s spokesperson.

“There is a coin shortage with our bank, First-Knox,” said Ronnie Robson, the manager of We Luv Pets.

Heather Brayshaw, Human Resources and Marketing Assistant Vice President for First-Knox, a Division of Park National Bank, said they have experienced some coin shortages. She said it’s their understanding it is related to COVID-19 and production issues with the Federal Reserve.