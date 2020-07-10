Photography

Back the blue

2:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Josey, left, and Peyton Warren holds up signs supporting local law enforcement during the Friday morning shift change at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The “Back the Blue” effort, supports law enforcement during a time of national protest. A second event will be held today at 3 p.m.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Josey, left, and Peyton Warren holds up signs supporting local law enforcement during the Friday morning shift change at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The “Back the Blue” effort, supports law enforcement during a time of national protest. A second event will be held today at 3 p.m. Request this photo

 

* * *

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 