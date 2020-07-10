HOWARD — Abe D. Raber, 71, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Millersburg to the late David L. and Amanda H. (Miller) Raber. He was a retired sawmill laborer and farmer, and a member of the Old Order Amish.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary (Miller) Raber of the home, whom he married Nov. 16, 1972; two brothers, Dan (Lydia) Raber of Howard, and Roman D. (Naomi) Raber of Martinsburg; two sisters, Mattie (Levi) Yoder and Mary (Yost) Miller, both of Big Prairie; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Levi Raber.

Funeral services will be held at the Raber residence, 7289 Wharton Lane, Howard, OH 43028, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with Bishop Ammon Raber officiating. Burial will follow in Troyer Cemetery near the home. Friends and family may call at the home any time prior to services. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. Visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com.