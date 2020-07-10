Photography

A little music for the ride

11:45 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Six Miles to Nellie performs as runners and bicyclists pass by at the train in Gambier along the Kokosing Gap Trail on Thursday night. The Art on the Gap event featured local musicians playing in various spots along the trail between Mount Vernon and Gambier.

Six Miles to Nellie performs as runners and bicyclists pass by at the train in Gambier along the Kokosing Gap Trail on Thursday night. The Art on the Gap event featured local musicians playing in various spots along the trail between Mount Vernon and Gambier. Request this photo

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

