A little music for the ride

The #SummerInTheCity events continued on July 9, 2020 with the #ArtOnTheGap. Musicians could be heard along the #KokosingGapTrail from #MountVernonOhio to #GambierOhio. @sixmilestonellie, Cheryl and Larry Splain, Brad Oviatt, Jeff Putnam and Martha Morse and Emma Check put their talents on display for those using the trail. 📸:@mv_photog