Obituary

Ruth E. McKenzie-Wolford-Gullett

MOUNT VERNON — Ruth E. McKenzie-Wolford-Gullett, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth E. McKenzie-Wolford-Gullett.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 