OHSAA planning for fall sports as scheduled

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is proceeding as if fall sports will start on time on Aug. 1, interim executive director Bob Goldring said in his first letter to member schools Tuesday night.

“As you all have seen during this pandemic, those plans can be modified or cancelled quickly,” Goldring wrote. “In working with the Governor’s Office, we are currently in the process of preparing a guidance document on the restart of interscholastic athletics. That document is in the editorial stages, so we will be sending that to you once it is approved.”

Area schools Centerburg, Danville and Utica have been preparing for the season anyway.

“From a sports-team perspective, we’re preparing for a fall sports season,” Centerburg athletic director Rich Porter said. “Our teams are preparing hard, getting their reps in. But along with that, we’re following all the guidelines that have been set forth by the Governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health. We’re also working very closely with the Knox County Health Department as well.”

“We’re going to have to prepare as if (fall sports) will happen and adjust if they don’t,” Danville athletic director Matt Moore said. “There are so many unknowns.”

“We’ve been working through our three phases since the beginning of June,” Utica athletic director Brian Radabaugh said. “We’re just preparing as if (the fall season is) going to happen. All we can do is go about our daily business in hopes that we do have sports this fall.”

Porter said he’s interested to see what the guidelines will be for the fall season with regard to game attendance, concessions and testing.

“The unknown right now is what restrictions are going to put on us,” he said.

Moore questions how guidelines are supposed to be enforced.

The letter provided links to guidelines for the short-term resumption of athletic competitions, which will run until July 15.

“I don’t think any of our contact sports are (going to compete against other schools),” Radabaugh said. “Organizationally, we’ve got kids and, potentially, coaches going on vacation. Also, the logistics of everybody that participates, has to have a COVID test and pass. So, we’re just going to continue to work at Utica and do things in-house until the fall sports-scrimmage season.”

Because of the short notice, area schools Centerburg and Danville will not be scheduling any events.

“For the short notice that they gave everybody, I think it would be hard for coaches to organize that quickly and for families to organize that quickly,” Moore said.

Centerburg football had seven-on-sevens scheduled, but they had already been canceled.

“No, we will not be doing any scrimmages in the short-term,” Porter said. “We’re going to wait and see what happens after that order expires next week.”

The letter also provided clarification on volleyball as a non-contact sport along with baseball, softball, golf, swimming & diving, tennis and track & field.

“We approached it as a contact sport since June 1, when they were able to get back into the gym,” Porter said. “The coaches did a good job of putting them in groups and kept those groups together for the month of June. We will move forward, following the guidelines that have been set forth for contact sports.

“Right now, they worked through the month of June and (coach Rachael Walpole) gave them a couple of weeks off. So, they’ll start back up July 20, Coach Walpole and I will sit down and make sure we’re on the same page.”

“We did always have casual conversations about the difference between volleyball and softball,” Radabaugh said. “You don’t really have contact, though you touch the same ball. I think we may look to have a summer scrimmage here in a couple of weeks as we get closer to (the season). (Maybe) a glorified open gym with another school. It’s on the table for us, but we haven’t finalized anything yet.”

One sport absent from any previous determination has been cross country, Goldwing acknowledged in the letter before adding that there was no additional update.

Goldwing has taken over the executive director position from Jerry Snodgrass on an interim basis as the OHSAA conducts a nation-wide search. He served on an interim basis in 2016 when Dan Ross held the post.

“I was shocked just like everybody else,” Porter said. “Jerry, in my opinion, has done a lot for high school athletics. He’s a great guy. He was always there when I had questions or needed something. He always returned phone calls.”

“It was definitely surprising,” Radabaugh said. “Hopefully, it’s a smooth transition and everything picks up seamlessly for us.”