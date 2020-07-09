Mount Vernon firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — The entire Mount Vernon Fire/EMS Department was tested after a firefighter was confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

The firefighter, who works for Mount Vernon Fire Department but resides in Licking County, tested positive approximately three weeks ago after returning from an out-of-state trip with a group of friends, MVFD Chief Chad Christopher said Wednesday. He has since recovered and is back to work.

After learning of the positive test, Christopher had the entire department tested, starting with each shift as they arrived the next day.

Because the firefighter is a Licking County resident, the case is not included in COVID-19 data released by Knox Public Health.

According to Christopher, the firefighter had returned from the trip and worked a shift at MVFD. At the time, he would have been positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic, Christopher said.

The firefighter then learned that three of the individuals he had traveled with had shown symptoms and tested positive for the virus, and decided to get tested himself.

Following confirmation of the positive test, Christopher said everyone on the shift last worked by the firefighter was contacted, including his EMS partner. The entire department was then tested the next day at Urgent Care, beginning with the first shift reporting in. Everyone else was tested before coming in for their next shift.

All tests came back negative, Christopher said. The firefighter who tested positive was off work for two weeks and never showed symptoms.

Christopher said that the department was lucky not to have had an outbreak. However, he also noted that the firehouse has been observing social distancing policies in the break room and training room, as well as in living quarters and the dining area.

“We’ve been spacing out even in the training room and have been backing off on other groups coming in who use (the station) for meetings,” Christopher said. “The outgoing shift stays upstairs as the next shift comes on. Some of the guys don’t like wearing the masks at the station, but you know, we are in the medical field.”

Personnel wear PPP when out on calls and decontaminate in showers when returning from runs where a patient is symptomatic of COVID-19. The station is sanitized daily using a fogging/spray system.

Christopher said the precautions are for the public as much as for MVFD personnel.

“It’s important to show everyone we are doing the right thing, we are doing our due diligence,” Christopher said. “When we are protecting ourselves, we are protecting the citizens we serve as well.”

In the event of an outbreak, Christopher said the fire department would call in extra help to cover shifts or cut back on the number of staff per shift.