Mosquito sprayers ready to get misty

MOUNT VERNON — Mosquito spraying covering every municipality in Knox County is a big job, but Knox Public Health has the county well covered, said Nate Overholt, environmental health director.

Mosquito spraying began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fredericktown, and is scheduled this evening at the same time in Centerburg. The city of Mount Vernon typically requires three days of spraying, Overholt said, and that should occur next week.

“That’s usually the high activity time for mosquitoes,” Overholt said as to why spraying occurs at night. “It also helps eliminate any target potential involving other insects like bees.”

Knox County works with Clarke Public Health Mosquito Control Services. The type of spray changes year-to-year so mosquitoes won’t build up an immunity to it, Overholt said. This year, the county is using Clarke’s adulticide formula “Mosquito Mist 2.”

County health department workers placed a mosquito sprayer machine in the back of a county Ford F-150 truck. The spray jets out of small holes in mist form. That’s why just one side of the street needs spraying, as an entire street is enveloped by the mist.

The amount of spray needed for each municipality varies by community size and the number of roads needing to be sprayed. While Fredericktown requires 10 to 12 gallons, Mount Vernon will require as many as 40 gallons. The spraying is expensive, with one 55-gallon drum costing around $11,000.

Mosquitoes breed in standing bodies of water. KPH has conducted mosquito testing in 2017 and again last year to trap mosquitoes and see where they proliferate the most. That way those areas can be thoroughly sprayed, KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said.

In Ohio, mosquitoes are known to carry diseases including West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, La Crosse encephalitis and Eastern equine encephalitis. This happens when a mosquito bites an infected bird or mammal, and then bites a human. Encephalitis can cause swelling of the brain and nervous system.

Fortunately, Palm said, in Knox County mosquito bites have not resulted in a human case of the West Nile virus in recent years. Two years ago a horse contracted a case of West Nile virus.

The focus has changed from attempting to kill all mosquitoes to killing ones that are affected or could be affected by diseases, which is why trapping them and testing for diseases is so important.

KPH advises cleaning gutters and other places where standing water accumulates, like birdbaths, unused swimming pools, rain barrels, tree holes, old tires, trash, children’s toys and other places like marshy areas that have not dried. Even pop cans can allow mosquitoes to spawn.

Also recommended is draining standing water whenever possible, filling shallow depressions where water accumulates with dirt or gravel, and also using mosquito dunks, donut-shaped treatments that kill mosquito larvae. Those who venture outside and go into areas where mosquitoes are present should wear repellent that contains DEET.

Knox County residents can request not to have their property sprayed if their area is scheduled for an upcoming date by calling Overholt, 740-392-2200, ext. 2228, or by email: eh@knoxhealth.com.

It is also important to be vigilant to protect humans and pets from three different kinds of ticks in Ohio, Overholt said. The black-legged tick, also known as the deer tick, has a bite that can infect humans with Lyme disease. Early symptoms include rash, fever and chills, and the disease, caused by a bacteria, is treatable. The Lone star tick and American dog tick, which may carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever, are also found outdoors, such as in the woods, along hiking trails and meadows.

Overholt recommends keeping the grass cut short, and checking yourself when you go inside, as well as your pets, frequently for ticks. Pets should be treated with flea and tick medicine.