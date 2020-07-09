MOUNT VERNON — Major E. Bowles Sr., 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service honoring the life of Major will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the First Church of God, 19535 Zolman Road, Fredericktown, with Pastor Richard Prater. Military honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Kindred Hospice; https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html.

