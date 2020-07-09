Hanna, 69, surprised with black belt

MOUNT VERNON — He never allowed himself to bask in the glow of his achievements. At least, not until Tuesday.

Mount Vernon resident Glenn Hanna, a retired, 69-year old-former electrician at Siemens, has spent the last 19 years faithfully attending the Jiu-Jitsu classes of local martial arts instructor David Lashley. In all of that time, however, Hanna was never around when it was his turn to receive a belt rank promotion.

Although Hanna had been on the verge of reaching the level of first-degree black belt for a while, he suspected little when he was called in to Lashley Training Center for a special workout and sparring session with Lashley. Then, about 15 minutes into their workout, and with family and friends looking on, Lashley stopped the session and presented a surprised Hanna with a black belt.

“I started out with Dave Lashley when I was only 50 years old, and I’ve been with him since,” Hanna said. “It’s been a long struggle, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I guess I’ve always wanted to get into (martial arts) but I waited until my boys grew up. After they grew up, it was time to do this. My wife said, I’m crazy.”

Not only did Hanna wait for his children to grow up before starting his foray into martial arts, he also watched as Lashley’s son, Ian, (then, only five years old) grew into a formidable 25-year-old with a black belt of his own.

The challenges of taking on martial arts later in life are pretty obvious.

“Everyone’s younger,” Hanna said. “Whenever I went to tournaments, everybody was 20 or 30 years younger and sometimes more than that.”

Hanna takes little comfort in the fact that he’s also 20 or 30 years smarter.

“That doesn’t always make up for the physical part, but I’m probably in better shape than I ever was,” Hanna said. “A lot of people when they get old, they just sort of lay down. Of course, my wife doesn’t let me slow down.”

Right from the start, Hanna showed his teachers that he was a very serious and unusually well-motivated student.

“With (Hanna), it’s never been about the belt,” Lashley said. “It’s been about training. This day has been long overdue.”

Hanna has not competed in tournaments since he was in his early 60s.

“He used to win,” Lashley said. “Back then, we didn’t have an age bracket, so he was a 50-plus year old man going up against 19 and 20 year olds or 30 year olds. He never went against anybody his age and he would win.”

While Hanna may no longer be fighting for trophies, he has been a presence in the lives of his fellow students as well as his teacher.

“He is so patient,” said Lashley. “His jiu-jitsu style is so good. He is so methodical and everything he does is so well thought through. He teaches everybody in here by what he does off the mat as much as what he does on the mat. He’s just a good person and a dedicated guy.”