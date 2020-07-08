Photography

Summer in the City kick-off

3:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News With music and storytelling, singer/songwriter Vince Marcellino plays his guitar on Tuesday at Ariel-Foundation Park as the kickoff performance of the Summer in the City series of events. The summer series of events will feature music, art and recreation across Mount Vernon and Knox County. For information on other events, look for a schedule at mountvernonohio.org

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

