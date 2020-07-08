Summer, emergency grants available through Food For The Hungry

MOUNT VERNON — Churches, groups and organizations were quick to respond to the emergency food needs of Knox County residents as Ohio embraced Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay at Home orders. As the orders change and families adjust to fluctuations in work and school schedules, Food For The Hungry, with support of local partners, will be offering a second round of grants.

The FFTH board approved a traditional summer and emergency COVID-19 response grant program for churches and non-profit organizations in an effort to provide additional assistance when need may be greater due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We are thankful for these funds so generously donated by the community, as well as organizations like The United Way of Knox County, AEP, and others,” Drive Coordinator Lisa Mazzari said.

Organizations may request funds for programs that will provide immediate food distribution and emergency assistance. Groups that provide assistance outside the traditional Mid-Ohio Food Bank income guidelines are also encouraged to apply.

“This spring, we saw a tremendous response to the needs of families throughout Knox County whose livelihoods were immediately impacted by the state’s orders. Our partnership with the Knox County Foundation allowed us to provide $23,500 in emergency grants to provide meals and food,” said FFTH President Samantha Scoles. “Our current partnerships with The United Way of Knox County and AEP increases our ability to continue to assist those groups working to meet the food and nutrition needs right here at home.”

The application is available on the Food For The Hungry Website, www.foodforthehungrycares.org. Deadline for application is Wednesday, July 14, at noon. Awards will be announced by Monday, July 20.

For more information on the grant application process, contact Food for the Hungry Coordinator, Lisa Mazzari at 740-481-2444 or Lisam.ffth@gmail.com.

