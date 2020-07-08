HOWARD — Marsha Lee Bibart, 75, of Howard, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Mount Vernon’s Country Club Rehabilitation Center. Due to government restrictions services had been delayed, but will now be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon, located at 106 N. Gay St. The service will be officiated by Reverend Ross Slaughter.

The original obituary appeared in the April 20 edition of the Mount Vernon News and can be viewed at www.robertsfuneralhome.com.