KPH village mosquito spraying starts today

FREDERICKTOWN — The Knox County Health Department will provide spraying for mosquitos this week on the following date and location: Wednesday, July 8, Fredericktown; Thursday, July 9, Centerburg.

If the spraying is canceled due to inclement weather, this will be rescheduled.

Spraying will take place after 8:30 p.m. Spraying may be delayed or canceled due to bad weather conditions including rain, wind or low temperature.

For updates or schedule changes, please visit www.knoxhealth.com, facebook.com/knoxhealth or contact the health department at 740- 392-2200, ext. 2222.

