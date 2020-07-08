Jacket baseball seniors get their night

MOUNT VERNON — The world impacts people in many different ways. For the 2020 seniors of the Mount Vernon baseball team, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant the loss of their final experiences on the field.

Yellow Jacket coach Nate Hunt gave the group one of those lost moments on Tuesday night. Before another of their weekly scrimmages, Mount Vernon took time for a senior night to honor the group of seniors that missed out last spring.

“I’m glad we finally got this setup,” said Will Small, one of seven honored. “We didn’t know if we were going to get any kind of closure back in May.”

“I’ve kinda had closure with not having a season,” Ryan Tiell said. “It was nice to get back out here and see all the guys again. Just seeing them warm up — I’ve seen how much progress they’ve made over the few months I’ve been gone. It’s pretty cool to see. Plus, seeing coaches that I haven’t seen in months — I really enjoyed it.”

Hunt bode his time, waiting for an opportunity to celebrate the class.

“I wanted to celebrate and there was a lot of different ways we could have done that,” Hunt said. “But I wanted to shake their hands and give them a hug and thank their parents. It ended up being absolutely perfect. I was able to have everybody in the dugout one last time. I’ll never get a chance to be those guys’ coach, so it was special.”

The seniors were honored in a ceremony before the game, just like a typical senior night. Atypically, they didn’t play.

“I had my football senior night and it was really special to me,” Trey Davidson said. “I expected baseball to be the same way. It’s special in whole different way. I’m looking at it more positive now than negative. Although I didn’t get to play, I get to watch these guys play and continue the legacy of the Mount Vernon culture.”

One of the honored was Caleb Fry, who has been recovering from a car accident last August.

“It was nice to have one more thing with all of these guys,” he said. “We’ve been together since we were eight or nine.”

Fry plans to go to college and become a physical therapist.

“I’ve been good,” he said. “(Therapy) has done a ton for me. It’s definitely helped me get much better.”

Senior nights, proms and graduations are a rite of passage for all high students. So, is saying goodbye and moving on.

“It’s bittersweet,” Tristen Taylor said. “It ends a chapter in your life and you move on to greater things. But you reflect on not playing your final year.”

“I got my senior night for football and it was special,” Small said. “(It’s) something that I keep with myself forever. I won’t get that with baseball. But getting to see my guys one last time before we take off for our future lives.”

“I’m moving on,” Tiell said. “I’m moving for football camp in less than a month. So, I’m really focusing on that.”

Small and Tiell are both signed to play football at the University of Findlay and Taylor is off to the University of Akron where he’ll play baseball and major in biology.

The ceremony provided some with closure and some with an opportunity to reflect.

“I look back and my last ever at-bat was my junior year and I never saw it coming,” Davidson said. “You can’t take the small things for granted. I took baseball for granted. I thought, well, I’m just not going to try very hard in practice and I’m going to play in the game. Those few practices we had before it got canceled, I didn’t put my heart into it and that’s my biggest regret.”

Davidson is off to San Antonio in August for basic training for the Air Force. When he’s done, he’ll attend Wright State University where he’ll focus on a political science-related major.

Aaron Stallard will get to play again. He’s off to Malone University to play baseball.

“(Baseball) is one of my loves on this earth,” he said. “Missing out on (the season) just hurts.”

Hunt has been holding Monday practices with scrimmages on Tuesdays for the last six weeks. The final scrimmage will be next Tuesday.

“I don’t know if you can go anywhere else in the state and get the turnout that we’ve had,” Hunt said. “We practice Mondays and everybody’s ready to go. We get to play and I get to be around the guys. Without the kids, it’s all for nothing. So, the fact that I have guys that are willing to show up and do everything I ask them to do – you can’t ask for anything better.”