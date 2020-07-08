‘Back The Blue’ event scheduled for Friday

MOUNT VERNON — The public is invited to a Back the Blue event Friday to be held along the long driveway at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a way to recognize law enforcement officers locally — far and wide — for all they do. Back the Blue is an organized effort to support law enforcement officers during a time of national protests, some of it focused on police conduct.

The event will be held from 7- 8:30 a.m. when the first shift changes to the second shift at the sheriff’s office, and 3 – 4:30 p.m. when second shift changes to third shift. Parking is available across the street in the Premiere Theatre 7 parking lot, 11535 Upper Gilchrist Road. Those attending are asked to wear blue and bring posters, signs, noisemakers and other shows of appreciation for law enforcement, who include local officers at the Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, and police in Fredericktown and Danville.

“We just want them all to know we appreciate the jobs they are doing, we support them and are in favor of them, and hope this lifts their spirits a little bit,” said Amy Hudson, a community chaplain with the Knox County Chaplains Corps. Hudson said she comes from a military family, with her husband, now retired, having served in the Navy. There is a lot of commonality among military and law enforcement families, she offered, adding, “My heart goes out to members of law enforcement and their families.” Hudson said the idea for the local Back the Blue rally came out of a local women’s Bible study meeting. Group members all had “a very similar idea at the same time,” she offered. Back the Blue is a national ACT for America activism campaign focused on building community support for local police officers. “With radical leftist protesters constantly vilifying our local heroes, it is our job to stand up and defend their honor,” states the homepage at the website actforamerica.org.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews