Mask wearing need broached; reduced sheriff’s contract nears

GAMBIER — Asking all village residents, Kenyon students, faculty and staff, and visitors to wear masks or face coverings once inside the village of Gambier is something every village councilmember wants, they expressed during their regular council meeting Monday.

But mandating everyone to do so just may not be practical, Mayor Leeman Kessler said. He mentioned what has happened in Yellow Springs, home of Antioch College, where a mask-wearing mandate has no fines associated with it. Instead, he prefers offering complimentary masks to the public, which he said has worked to some degree by providing them inside the Gambier Post Office.

Kessler also talked with fellow councilmembers about posting signs about the need for a mask or facial coverings and doing so in cooperation with Kenyon College, which is set for students’ return in mid-August, followed by the first day of classes Aug. 24. But Kessler said that would be too imposing.

Kenyon College will be asking its students and staff to sign onto its statement of expectations which makes mask-wearing mandatory both inside buildings and outside of them, said Ian Smith, the college’s vice president for facilities, planning and sustainability. He offered some details on Kenyon’s pandemic preparedness plan, which involves testing all students and faculty for COVID-19 as they return to campus, and retesting them as needed.

During remarks offered by Joan Slonczewski, a Kenyon professor of microbiology, the subject of mandatory mask/facial coverings sparked a discussion. Slonczewski said she supports the idea of creating mandatory mask-wearing areas in Gambier in what would be the central part of the village including the business corridor along Chase and Gaskin avenues, and along Wiggin Street down to Wiggin Street school. She is leading a Kenyon effort, which involves partnering with Gambier and Mount Vernon, to work with a private lab to test wastewater samples for “shed,” or dead COVID-19 particles. The testing is going well to date, with no major upticks showing cause for concern, but Slonczewski said she would like the lab to up its response time on testing results to no more than two to four days. Currently, that is taking five to seven days, she noted.

Village councilmembers also heard from Village Administrator RC Wise and Solicitor Clinton Bailey that a new contract with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is ready for the parties to sign. The agreement calls for reducing the sheriff’s patrol coverage of Gambier, including Kenyon College, from 80 hours per week to 40 hours per week.

The new contract has involved months of negotiations, with issues that date back to earlier this year and concerns raised by Kenyon students that a sheriff’s deputy had been harassing a black student, which the deputy denied. The contract as proposed would involve the assigned deputy working a day shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kenyon is also served by its campus safety team.

Kessler said following the meeting that reducing the sheriff’s contract has several factors behind it. One is that the village budget for next year, which begins in January, may see funding reduced due to projected state funding reductions in areas like local government revenue. He also said the village is keeping an eye on the funding issues surrounding the College Township Fire Department, and its efforts to raise revenue through a 6-mill levy on the November ballot to stay functional. The fire department’s continuation is important to the community, he said.

Kessler added he did not believe a special meeting would be needed to approve the sheriff’s contract, although the council could convene to do so if necessary. A village council police and personnel committee report of June 29 stated that having a sheriff’s deputy patrol Gambier by day is much preferred to doing so at night — because that is when sheriff-student conflicts could occur.