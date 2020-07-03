Youth shine at Fredericktown horse fun show

FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown Western Saddle Club Fun Show was held Wednesday at the Fredericktown Arena.

The show is a horse-riding event that is meant to be family and kid-friendly. The event is a great learning experience for young riders and a fun event for people to take their family to even if the family doesn’t have anyone who rides a horse.

“Mainly we are geared towards kids and learning,” said Jamie Beheler, Fredericktown Western Saddle Club president. “The event is a chance to get the kids out and learning before they go on to 4-H. There are a lot of 4-H kids too. We just want them to grow and learn.”

The horse show started its season on June 3 and will continue to be held through Aug. 19 on the Wednesday of each week. The event is meant to happen rain or shine, but more severe weather could cause it to be canceled.

The event is always held at Fredericktown Arena on Waterford Road. For people who want to participate in the event with their horses, the entry fee is $3 per class with a $2 grounds fee per horse.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the fun show even though the show is outdoors. The events have had to be spread out, which means that general category contests and general category pleasure events will be held on alternating weeks. The Ranch Pleasure and egg and spoon events will be held every week.

An event with the word “pleasure” after it means an event where the rider can essentially ride with their horse around the rail at a slower gait. If the pleasure event has the name Western in front of it, the rider has to use western-style saddles and gear. With the egg and spoon event, a rider rides around the arena with an egg in a spoon and tries to balance the egg. That event is meant to be a fun event.

The fun show also features barrel racing, in which the rider performs a cloverleaf pattern around barrels in the arena. All different types of horses are welcome to the events.

The fun show event features people of all ages, but each event is broken down into specific age groups that can ride at one time.

The fun show event has gotten quite a bit of attention since it appears to be the only show of its kind open in the region.

“There are no other shows going on around the different towns, so we are basically the only show,” said Beheler. “We’re bringing in everyone. Last Wednesday we had over 100 horses here.”

Cecelia Chase, a participant in the fun show from Bucyrus, did the barrel racing with her horse, Misty.

“A lot of patience goes into the training,” said Chase. “It involves working every day. This is my second year showing here. We’ve come a long way. A lot of work has been put into it.”

Chase has been riding horses since she was six years old. She’s happy that the fun show is still going on this year because a lot of other shows in the state have been canceled and the fun show is a chance for her and others to get their horses outside.

Erika Conant, a participant in the fun show from Mount Veron, did the barrel racing and pole events with her horse, Rusty.

“This is my eighth year in horse showing,” said Conant. “I ride probably four to five days a week. That includes workouts and barrel work for the horse.”

Conant thinks that the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t impacted the fun show itself that much because the event is outdoors and riders can keep their distance. There also isn’t the risk of being in a closed area.

The next fun show will be July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a show Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. during the Knox County Fair week, but at the Fredericktown Arena, not at the fair.