Program helps youths learn to read

MOUNT VERNON — A local church, Lifepoint Church, is helping with the reading abilities of second-grade youths at Dan Emmett Elementary School.

The program that the church is using is called ARISE2Read, based out of Memphis, Tennessee. The program was initiated at Dan Emmett by Faith Jadlot, the head coach for the program. Jadlot also does the organizing, scheduling, coaching and data entry for the ARISE2Read program at Dan Emmett. She wears many hats for the program and works hard to make sure that the program runs effectively and is beneficial to the children who participate in it.

According to the ARISE2Read website (arise2read.org), the program takes an active role in the development of children in public schools through the presence of volunteers focused on literacy. The program tutors students for one hour per week and each volunteer coach two students, one each for thirty minutes. The program utilizes a simple sight word approach. The program also provides books for the students to enhance literacy.

Children living in poverty can especially benefit from this program. Research reveals that children living in poverty who read proficiently by the end of third grade have an 89% graduation rate. As of the 2018-19 school year, the program has been initiated in over 34 schools with 1,160 volunteers helping out with the program and 1,255 students participating in the program. 34,868 books have been given out to students in the program. Every second-grader in the program is provided with 8 to 10 brand new books to help with their reading and literacy.

Lifepoint members want to have a positive impact on the youth of the community and want to help their education.

“We are helping second-grade students advance their reading capabilities,” said Jadlot. “Research shows that catching a reading issue in second grade is most beneficial to the student, so our target in second grade.”

The idea and goal behind the program are to specifically help second-grade students with their reading abilities. The students receive one on one reading coaches who help them with their reading, writing, and help them develop sentences. The program also uses the Fry Sight Words list, which is a list of the most common words found in age and grade-appropriate reading material. The list was developed by Dr. Edward Fry.

“The students are showing great improvement and love the one on one help,” said Jadlot.

The community plays a major role in the implementation of the ARISE2Read program at Dan Emmett Elementary School as community donations and money from Lifepoint Church help fund the program and provide the necessary materials for students who participate in the program. If someone in the community wants to help with the ARISE2Read program, they can donate to the program directly or through Lifepoint Church to help fund this necessary community program.