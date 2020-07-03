Mount Vernon July 4 video goes live Saturday

MOUNT VERNON — A 25-minute video celebrating the Fourth of July will premiere Saturday on Ariel-Foundation Park’s YouTube channel.

Links to the video will be on the park’s website and social media.

The first segment is entitled “Freedoms” produced by Daria Swisher and Lilly Buckley, two recent MVNU alumni, and Todd McKinley, a current MVNU student. The second segment is a short film on the 5th Anniversary of Ariel-Foundation Park produced by Anne Marie Orr. The final short is a music video consisting of several different musicians and vocalists around Knox County performing Bill Withers’ song “Lean on Me” (produced by the Woodward Opera House Conservancy). The total collective run time for the short films is 25 minutes.

