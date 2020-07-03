CARTHAGE N.C. — Jerry Dale Weis, 85, of Carthage, NC, and formerly of Mount Vernon, died June 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

In 1968 he began working for Cooper Bessemer in Mount Vernon, where he was a computer programmer analyst and the manager of inventory control. In 1978 he was transferred to Grove City, PA where he became manager of materials management and data processing.

In 1963 he met and soon married a beautiful nurse, Diane H. Babinchak. Diane preceded him in death in 2011. Also preceding him in death is a grandson, Nicholas Weis, and his brother, Leon P. Weis.

He is survived by the four children he raised with Diane — Kathleen R. Yereb (David), Eric L. Weis (Jill), Marie H. Riedesel (John) and Jonathan D. Weis (Heather). He is also survived by four granddaughters; and his sister, Leah May. Also surviving is his son, Jim.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, NC.

For more information visit www.bolesfuneralhome.com.