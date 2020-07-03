Fredericktown fills a vacancy on the council

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council filled a vacancy at a special meeting Wednesday.
Mollie de Rojas was selected to fill the seat vacated by Dusty Frazier this past month. De Rojas is a 1990 graduate of Fredericktown High School and works as a labor relations officer for the Ohio Department of Public Safety. She volunteers as a mediator and arbitrator for the Council of Better Business Bureau, assists the Winter Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and has served as a crisis counselor.
De Rojas’ term ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Council also passed two pieces of emergency legislation during the meeting.
The first is a resolution authorizing the mayor or his designee to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation regarding the construction of the Fredericktown Streetscape project.
The second is a resolution awarding the 2020 street improvement project to B&B Sealing LLC.
The rest of this article is available to our subscribers.
Do your part to support local journalism
Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors.
Fred Main: 740-397-5333 or fmain@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews