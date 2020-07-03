Farmer’s Market returns to Square

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Farmers Market will return to Public Square this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The market had been temporarily relocated to the CA & C Depot at 1 Columbus Road, Mount Vernon.

Local vendors will offer fresh vegetables, honey, maple syrup, baked goods, herbs and much more from 9 a.m. to noon.

Social distancing will be in practice at the market and shoppers are encouraged to wear masks for everyone’s health and safety.

