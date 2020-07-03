Do you think consumer-grade fireworks like Roman candles and bottle rockets should be legal in Ohio?

“I’m new to Ohio and have only been here for a couple of months. I think as long as people use them properly, it shouldn’t be a problem.” Disa Fatine, Mount Vernon

“I think they would be safe if the person administering them knows what they are doing. And I do enjoy watching them.” Jill Spearman-Macklin, Mount Vernon

“I didn’t even know those were illegal in Ohio. I’ve never been a big fan of using fireworks but I don’t have an issue with them personally. I can see people not liking fireworks, like their neighbors and their dogs, because it can be disturbing the peace.” Anthony Thompson, Mount Vernon

“Yes, you can go out-of-state and buy them. So you might as well be able to buy them here and keep the money local.” Ron Rine, Bladensburg

“Yes. I think the risk is minimal and they’re already legal in other states. They would be a good source of revenue.” Desiree Abrams, Fredericktown

“No, there are too many people who have been hurt by it. Years ago I had an experience where a (tube-launched firework) fell over and almost went into the crowd.” Ozzie Jackson, Mount Vernon

