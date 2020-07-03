Photography

Crash closes Ohio 3/US 36

10:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a semi traveling eastbound on Ohio 3/US 36 went off the road, striking a parked truck in the 8200 block of Columbus Road and rolling onto its side, spilling the contents of its trailer. The driver was checked out by medics on scene and didn’t require transport to the hospital. Mount Vernon Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene. No further details were available as of press time.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a semi traveling eastbound on Ohio 3/US 36 went off the road, striking a parked truck in the 8200 block of Columbus Road and rolling onto its side, spilling the contents of its trailer. The driver was checked out by medics on scene and didn’t require transport to the hospital. Mount Vernon Fire Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene. No further details were available as of press time.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 