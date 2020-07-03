Changes in store at Habitat

MOUNT VERNON — Habitat for Humanity Knox County had to make some changes to day-to-day operations and what they’re doing this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It took us longer to open (the ReStore),” said Anita Clark, Managing Director of Habitat for Humanity Knox County (HHKC), citing part of the issue was getting enough personal protective equipment to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

But they eventually got things up and running, holding a reopening weekend June 5. So far, Clark said sales and overall customer loyalty has been good. Even though they have reopened, Clark said they have been struggling for volunteers since the majority of them fall into the high-risk category when it comes to getting sick. Some of the older volunteers didn’t feel safe coming back, Clark continued, and one of their eldest volunteers, a gentleman in his 90s, came back and is working when the store isn’t open to the public.

“I think we’re in a position to really serve the community,” she said. “We’re excited to be open again. Customers have been patiently waiting.”

The reopening of the ReStore included, and will continue to include, following social distancing guidelines like limiting the number of people in the store, having all volunteers wear masks and encouraging customers to wear masks. Clark said they hadn’t had any problems so far with limiting the customers in the store.

To help limit the number of people coming through ReStore during business hours, Clark said they are asking for donations to be dropped off Wednesdays and Thursdays. This will also give all the items time to be disinfected and be allowed a short ‘quarantine’ of their own.

On the Habitat Home Builds side of things, Clark said that they decided last year to wait and take a step back from any builds for the 2020 year. The main reason for this was they wanted to take a step back and focus on getting ReStore in compliance with Habitat for Humanity guidelines. This included looking for a manager for the ReStore, a paid position required by Habitat for Humanity. They are also in the process of moving their main office down to the ReStore location on Wooster Road.

“We’re kind of blessed,” she added about the fact they took a year off from homebuilding. “Most of the volunteers on the builds are older as well. … It would have been a mess this year.”

HHKC also had to make changes to the Imagine the Possibilities 5K and Fun Run, moving it to a virtual format. Clark explained that participants will still get their shirts, goodie bags and medals, but instead of everyone coming together to run, everyone will run on their own time. Participants will upload their time and photos to their race page. If things go well this year, Clark said they may utilize the platform again.

“We want to do something to get the community involved in ReStore,” Clark said, adding they would like to do some informative postcards of what they do over at Habitat for Humanity.

She said anyone is more than welcome to donate and become involved if they want. She added that youth groups, college groups, or anyone in general, as long as they are over the age of 16, is more than welcome to sign up to be volunteers to help during the week.

As an example, she added that New Life Church of the Nazarene’s youth group made all the difference when they volunteered and helped disinfect everything inside ReStore to get it ready to reopen. She asks that anyone interested in volunteering to call the office number, 740-303-1434.