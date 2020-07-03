HOWARD — Billie Jo Burdette, 88, of Howard, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Weston, West Virginia, the daughter of William and Mary (DeVault) DeBarr. Billie served as a teacher’s aide in the United States Embassy in Kuwait.

Billie enjoyed being outside and took great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a member of the Colonial City Moose Lodge.

Billie is survived by her daughters, Belinda (Steve) Savage of Howard and Teia (Bob) Lewis of Mount Gilead; a grandson, Tyler Savage of Mount Vernon; an aunt, Pearl Phillips of Keyes, West Virginia and the father of her children, James Burdette of Chesterville.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Burdette, mother-in-law. Kathryn Burdette; aunts, Pauline Riffle and Josephine McJunkin; grandparents, Joe and Velma DeVault.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roger Tickle officiating. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Billie Jo Burdette.

Memorial contributions in Billie’s name may be made to Capital City Hospice of Columbus.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.