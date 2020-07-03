MOUNT VERNON — Adah S. Keeton, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late William and Minda (McCown) Dye. Adah was the activities director and dietitian for nursing homes for numerous years. She used to grow all the flowers for her husband’s church for Mother’s Day. She also enjoyed knitting and would donate hundreds of caps she made to homeless shelters and to the Salvation Army. But most of all, Adah loved the time she spent with her family. Adah was a longtime member of the Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Keeton and Kevin (Phyllis) Keeton; her daughter, Twyla (David) Campbell; eight grandchildren; her brother, Bill (Wanda) Dye; and her sisters, Hester Czadzeck, Pauline Warner and Mary Lou Key.

In addition to her parents, Adah was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Keeton, and her brother, John Dye.

Friends may call Monday, July 6, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene. A service will follow, beginning at 11 a.m., with Rev. Bob Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene.

