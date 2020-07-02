Photography

Willis promoted to corporal

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan, left, presents Justin Willis with his corporal’s badge outside the police station Wednesday. Willis, who has been with MVPD for four years, was sworn in as the newest corporal by Mayor Matt Starr. Willis has been MVPD’s Officer of the Year for two years and a Thomas Bartlett Award recipient.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan, left, presents Justin Willis with his corporal's badge outside the police station Wednesday. Willis, who has been with MVPD for four years, was sworn in as the newest corporal by Mayor Matt Starr. Willis has been MVPD's Officer of the Year for two years and a Thomas Bartlett Award recipient.

 

 

