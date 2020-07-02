Safety a priority on holiday

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Fire Department Chief Chad Christopher has some advice for this weekend.

Some of his key takeaways involving fireworks include: Make sure children discharge them under adult supervision, use eye protection, carefully read the directions and warnings on fireworks packaging, don’t use illegal fireworks — and always have an extinguishing agent on hand, even if it’s just a bucket of water. Having a garden hose and fire extinguisher around is also a good idea.

Christopher noted that there will be no fireworks at Ariel-Foundation Park this year, a departure from its usual Independence Day celebration due to COVID-19 related precautions. So discharging fireworks will take on a more personal flair in Knox County, and that is fine if laws and simple safety rules are followed.

“There’s probably going to be more of an upswing in home (fireworks) shows and things like that,” Christopher said.

Currently, Ohio allows the sale of trick and novelty fireworks, Christopher said. This includes sparklers, snaps, Glo-Snakes and smoke bombs. Although bills are pending in the state legislature to allow consumer-grade fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles, they are still currently illegal.

Though approved fireworks may seem tame, they can still be dangerous, Christopher said — one example being sparklers, which can burn to a temperature of 1,800 degrees.

“That’s hot enough to melt gold,” he offered. “It’s best not to let little children run around with them.”

Most common burns to the body from fireworks are those to the hands, neck, head and eyes, the latter being why wearing eye protection is so important, Christopher said. Applying cold water and other first aid as quickly as possible is advised. When it comes to an eye injury, it warrants a hospital trip, he said. Christopher added that mixing fireworks with alcohol consumption is also not a good idea.

No one should ever point fireworks at another person before discharging them, he said. And those discharging fireworks should be given wide space to avoid bystander injury. Children should only do so when supervised.

“We also never want anybody to pick up a firework that hasn’t discharged,” he said, adding that dousing it in water, and collecting and disposing of it later on, is best.

Precautions are also necessary when having backyard cookouts, Christopher said. For those using wood for cooking, the law allows for 2-by-3 foot dry seasoned firewood inside city limits. The importance of an extinguishing agent like water and a fire extinguisher is again of high importance, as is keeping open cooking flames away from buildings and other structures.

“And, be respectful of your neighbors if smoke is blowing toward a neighbor’s home,” he asked.

Statistically, boys are twice as likely to be injured from fireworks than girls, Christopher said. And children under the age of 15 account for one in four fireworks-related injuries.