Praisestock canceled due to coronavirus

MOUNT VERNON — Due to the extended period of social distancing needed to deal with the ongoing risks from the COVID-19 virus, the board of directors of Praisestock has decided to cancel the 2020 worship gathering.

Other alternative plans have been considered for on line or smaller venue events, but at this time none have appeared feasible. While Praisestock 2020 has been canceled, the board is continuing to look at opportunities for community worship, for support of Food for the Hungry and the Knox Network of Christian Ministries, and to plan for an even bigger and better worship gathering in 2021.

According to Ben Staats, chairman of the Praisestock board of directors, “As the year 2020 with all the uncertainty happening in the world around us wears on, it’s becoming clearer that Christians need to let it be known that there is hope and help in our lord Jesus.”

Praisestock is a community-wide outreach to spread the word of Christ through a community worship service and music festival. In 2018, Praisestock moved from rural Knox County to the Ariel-Foundation Park Schnormeier Event Center in Mount Vernon. The event is a collaborative effort between the Knox Network of Christian Ministries, the Apostolic Christian Church, Covenant Christian Church, Grace Community Church, Owl Creek Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, Vineyard Church of Knox County and others.

