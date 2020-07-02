Lynn E. Lyons

DANVILLE — Lynn Edwin Lyons, 77, passed away June 30, 2020, at Summa Akron City Hospital.

Lynn was born July 11, 1942. He was the son of Edwin and Evelyn Mae (Byers) Lyons. He graduated from Danville High School in 1960 and married Patricia Elizabeth Payne. He was the owner and operator of the Horseshoe Drive Thru since 1987, and together with his sons, they grew their family business throughout Danville to include two gas stations and the Danville Laundromat.

He was an avid Danville sports fan, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his jokes, laugh, and teasing of his employees.

Lynn is survived by his three sons, Lee Lyons (Tosha Wood), and Lynn M. (Jill) Lyons of Danville, and Christopher Smith of Nuremburg, Germany; six grandchildren, Levi, Landon, Violet, Amelia, Kora and Brylee Lyons; and his brother, Lanny (Patsy) Lyons of Danville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Lee, Lyle and Larry Lyons.

The family will be having a memorial at the residence, 13447 Tiger Valley Road, Danville, to allow for spacing. This will be held Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m.

They request that memorial donations be made to the Danville Athletic Boosters, in care of Lanna Staats, 28388 Jelloway Road, Danville, OH 43014.

The Fischer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.