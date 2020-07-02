MOUNT VERNON — June Y. Parsons, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Country Club Retirement Campus.

She was born April 4, 1935, to the late Robert and Esther (Danielson) Clark. June worked at Blands Restaurant as a cook for numerous years and was a member of the Colonial City Women of the Moose Chapter #100. She enjoyed garage sales, shopping and her canine and feline companions over the years. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Rodney) Chapman, Tammy (John) Harden, Shelley (Dan) Jacobs; her sons, Bobby (Cindy) Smith, Bill Smith, Barry Smith; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Brown, Gloria Painter, Ruth (James) Lehman; a half-sister, Kelly Clark; her brothers, Bobby (Betty) Clark, Richard (Betty) Clark, Roger Clark; and half-brother, Mike Clark.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband of over 33 years, Donald Parsons; her daughter, Brenda Griffith; her brother, Jimmy Clark; and her sister, Esther Jewell.

Friends may call Friday, July 3, from 1-3 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home. A service will follow, beginning at 3 p.m., with Pastor Dale Boston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knox County Humane Society.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of June Y. Parsons.