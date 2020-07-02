Photography

Historic fountain reopens

9:51 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Water flows from the historic Cooper Fountain on the Public Square on Thursday. The 137-year-old fountain was closed a little longer than normal due to a shortage of chemicals because of COVID-19.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Water flows from the historic Cooper Fountain on the Public Square on Thursday. The 137-year-old fountain was closed a little longer than normal due to a shortage of chemicals because of COVID-19.
 Request this photo

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 