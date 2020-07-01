Two indicted in robbery, assault

MOUNT VERNON — Monday’s Knox County grant jury charged two men with robbing and assaulting a Mount Vernon resident in his home.

Nicholas Hamilton, 22, Mount Vernon, and Johnathon Llewellyn, 22, homeless, reportedly entered the victim’s home, which the victim had allowed Llewellyn’s brother to stay at, June 26.

After asking the brother for money to no avail, Hamilton and Llewellyn allegedly turned to the victim and assaulted him with a baseball bat, before taking his wallet and keys, according to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

A 911 call was made and the victim was transported to Knox Community Hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his lower leg from the assault, McConville said.

Hamilton and Llewellyn were both indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, respectively.

Another 22-year-old, Lincoln Fraser, Danville, was indicted on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of furnishing alcohol to an underage person, unclassified misdemeanors.

Fraser allegedly brought a 30 pack of beer to Brinkhaven on June 15 where he met and drank with two girls, ages 14 and 16, whom he knew. Fraser then reportedly engaged in sexual acts with the girls when they were unable to consent due to intoxication, according to McConville.

McConville said that the matter came to authorities’ attention when the Danville Police Department was investigating an allegation that Fraser and the girls had committed vandalism in Brinkhaven, where the DPD is contracted to patrol.

Terrance Wohlever, 43, Mount Vernon, was arrested and indicted for arson, a fourth-degree felony, following an incident June 27 in which he allegedly set a fire in his rental residence.

Officers responded to a call from Wohlever’s neighbor and found Wohlever in his front yard. Wohlever allegedly admitted to setting a fire in his home; an officer was able to enter the home and put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, according to McConville.

When fire and EMS arrived, an inspector determined that the fire was set deliberately, according to McConville.

“There was not a whole lot of damage,” McConville said, noting that this was the reason that Wohlever was not charged with a more serious felony.

Also in Mount Vernon, Parker Gregg, 20, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, after allegedly assaulting a family member May 9.

Afterward, the victim experienced symptoms of concussion and reported the incident to the police, according to McConville.

Gregg has a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Mount Vernon Municipal Court, making the second offense a felony.

McConville shared that so far his office has prosecuted approximately 160 cases — the same number of cases as last year by this time. There does not appear to be a decrease or increase in felony cases due to COVID-19.

Other indictments issued by the grand jury: Gregory Goudy, 36, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Tyler Krumlauf, 33, Mount Vernon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; Bobbie Rowland, 36, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Amanda Mele, 32, Gambier, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; Cole Hoeflich, 28, Mount Vernon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; Gregory Hyatt, 37, Mount Vernon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; Joshua Senter, 31, Mount Vernon, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and David Messer, 42, Centerburg, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.