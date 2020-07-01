Obituary

Robert ‘Bob’ E. Moreland & Shirley A. Moreland

CENTERBURG — The family of Bob and Shirley Moreland is hosting a Celebration of Life gathering Saturday, July 18, from 3-6 p.m. at 6208 Johnsville Road, Centerburg, Ohio 43011. Please bring your favorite story or photo that you shared with them and help us toast this fabulous couple.

Submitted by the family

 

