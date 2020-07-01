Marilyn Fogle

LARIMER Colo. — Marilyn Lucille [Bradford] Fogle, 88, passed away June 20, 2020 at 7:23 a.m. in Loveland, Larimer County, Colorado at Brookdale Marianna Butte Assisted Living Facility, along with care from Suncrest Hospice.

She was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Manchester, Adams County, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Bertha [Carter] Bradford.

Marilyn was married to Ralph Orlo Fogle II, Sept. 20, 1952, at her parent’s home in Fredericktown.

She retired from Ohio Laborers/Drexel J. Thrash Training Center in Howard after 16 years of service.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Orlo Fogle II; her parents; a brother, Robert M. Bradford; a sister, Martha I. Fuson; a granddaughter, Jena [Fogle] Blake; and a great-grandson, Braylon Blake.

She is survived by a sister, Juanita Moore; sons, Barry, Ralph (Cindy), and Bob (Diane) Fogle; a daughter, Brenda Sue [Fogle] Sisk; grandchildren, Chris Sisk (Amanda), Stephanie [Fogle] (Brendan) Evans, Brian (Kristina), RJ, Jamie, David, and Austin Fogle; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Elijah Evans.

Marilyn is under the care of Allnutt Funeral Service – Hunter Chapel in Loveland.

The Roberts Funeral Home-Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mount Vernon will handle the burial arrangements, next to her husband Ralph. According to her wishes, the Fogle family will observe her passing in a private graveside service.

A special thank-you to all the caregivers and nurses from Brookdale and Suncrest Hospice.

Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances and condolences.