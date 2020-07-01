MOUNT VERNON — Louis G. Vernon, 62, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 12, 1957, in Mount Vernon, the son of Jack and Martha (Lepley) Vernon. Louis was a 1975 graduate of Fredericktown High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1979. He previously worked for Mike Williams Plumbing in Mount Vernon.

Louis loved the outdoors and the freedom it provided, whether it was camping, fishing or riding his Harley-Davidson. He was an avid collector of vinyl records and focused his collection on classic rock. Most importantly, Louis was a loving and dedicated husband and father.

He is survived by his children, Luke Vernon and Logan Vernon, both of Mount Vernon, and Lindy Vernon of Gambier; and a brother, Loren Vernon.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorrie Vernon.

In following with Louis’s wishes there will be no services. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Louis G. Vernon.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.