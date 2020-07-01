Hatfield made a difference for karate students

MOUNT VERNON — They call him ‘Mr. Hatfield.’ The respect is genuine and flows freely as they speak of him. For current and former students of Steve Hatfield at Panther Kenpo Karate School in Mount Vernon, the news that the school closed has been met with sadness.

Hatfield closed the school when Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home went into effect March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 hastened his plans to retire. The original plan was to teach a few more years.

The school’s closure brought forth a well of memories about a man, who made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many people in Knox County and beyond.

Mount Vernon resident Brodie Hufnagel, 22, was only five years old when he started training with Hatfield in 2003. In his 12 years with Hatfield, he attained the level of first-degree black belt. When Hufnagel began, however, he could barely focus on what was going on in the karate studio.

“Of course, a huge part of martial arts in discipline,” Hufnagel said. “I was also goofing around a lot in the classroom in school. Karate really helped me learn to control myself, be a better listener and be more disciplined — not just in the karate studio, but also in work and school environments.”

Hatfield’s extraordinary patience turned out to be the key to unlocking Hufnagel’s potential — something that has carried him through Mount Vernon High School and onto a computer science degree, which he received last month from The College of Wooster.

“There’s a lot to say about developing good motor skills,” Hatfield said. “It really helps the brain develop with kids.”

It took a while, but Hatfield’s patience started to pay dividends.

“Eventually, one day, it sort of clicked,” Hufnagel said. “Someone saw the change in me and asked my Mom what she had to do to get me to stay still and not be goofing around. She said she didn’t do anything. It just clicked with all of the years of going to classes with Mr. Hatfield.”

Hufnagel’s brother Juleon Brodie, a 20-year-old computer science major at Kalamazoo College, started training at age five.

“He is absolutely amazing with children,” Brodie said. “He is outstanding as far as teachers go. He’s a very patient man. I don’t know how he does it.”

Robert Bennett, 77, a retired faculty member from Kenyon College who still lives in Gambier, didn’t begin in martial arts until later in life.

“(Hatfield) just exudes calm,” Bennett said. “He makes you feel very much at ease.”

It was that calm that allowed an injured Bennett the time to recover from a leg injury and heal at his own pace.

“About three years ago when I was in Indiana, I fell and tore my (quadricep),” Bennett said. “It was very painful immediately and I had to have it surgically repaired, but once I got it repaired, it was very easy to work back into the routine and do what I was able to do. (Hatfield) was very accepting at realizing my limitations. He was very good at helping me to do the best I could with what I had. I think that helped the recovery a great deal. He didn’t urge me to do anything that was beyond me, but only what I could handle.”

Again, Hatfield’s incredible patience helped to bring out the best in a situation.

“I learned years ago that if you’re patient with someone and you just work with them, it’s amazing,” Hatfield said. “When you’re working with someone with a disability or injury, you really don’t know what their potential is, So, you both just kind of go into it together and work it out.”

Eric Rayburn, 48, lives in Mount Vernon and works at Siemens in mergers and acquisitions. He is a cousin of Hatfield and became a student of his at the age of 12.

“I was having some challenges at school with some people and he helped teach self-defense and mostly control,” Rayburn said. “Six years later, I joined the Marines and took much of what he taught me while training to be a Marine.”

Jesse Cox, 62, has lived in Mount Vernon for 24 years. Cox watched as one of his students, a young woman, who could have lost everything, found a way to fight back with Hatfield’s help.

“She was in a very bad car accident and received a traumatic brain injury,” Cox said. “She was wheelchair-bound and her coordination was way off. Steve gave her free karate lessons and worked with her as a therapy to get her coordination, balance and everything else back to where she could live a normal life. That’s the kind of person he is.”

Hatfield was able to find her motivation and it turned out to be the very thing that others thought was holding her back.

“In some ways, the martial arts has been a vehicle to help people with disabilities,” Hatfield said. “I always wanted to work with kids with disabilities and even adults, who have different issues.”

Jason Farnsworth, 46, lives in Bellville and works for Graybar Electric. He trained with Hatfield for 12 years, starting in 1994. In the early 2000s, he began to teach on his own, part-time.

“Without the direction of Mr. Hatfield, there’s no way I could possibly have done that,” Farnsworth said. “Not without his guidance and not without him, being the man that he is. I could not have opened a school without his teachings.”

Michelle Mood of Gambier sent each of her sons to Hatfield, figuring that it would benefit both — especially her son with Asperger syndrome.

“Mr. Hatfield was great with them,” Mood said. “He is one of those teachers that is inspired and enthusiastic.”

He also used humor in the classroom as a way to hold the attention of his young students.

“One day, Mr. Hatfield looked around at the kids and he said, ‘I have a new move to teach you,’” Mood recalled. “Then he said, ‘What do you do if somebody comes after you?’ Then he turned and ran away.”

Terry Ward may have spent more time with Hatfield than any other student. The 43-year-old Ward was working on his 30th year at Panther Kenpo Karate at the time of its closing.

“He was almost like a father figure,” Ward said. “My stepdad actually passed away when I was 20, and it was like he became almost like a father figure in my life. He has been a big inspiration in my life.”

Joel Hatfield, 49, has had the opportunity to train with his Uncle Steve, but that wasn’t until he was in his mid-30s. By then, his 10-year-old son, Ethan, had been going to the studio for five years. It didn’t take going to classes for Joel Hatfield to know that he was doing the right thing.

“What I figured out, early on, is that he’s so compassionate,” Joel Hatfield said. “When I think about what he has done for the community itself through the years, I’m just so proud to be associated with him. He never started (teaching) for any financial gain. He followed his heart and his passion. As far as what he has done for the community, the one specialty that he has, is the ability to reach children. I have helped him teach at his studio, but it takes a whole level of patience to work with children. When I look at how he has touched the community, it is in the way he touched the lives of children. Without him, many of them don’t have the confidence they would need to continue on. I still can’t believe that he’s wrapping it up, to be quite honest.”

The learning for Steve Hatfield never stops. He continually learns about Asian culture and is also a poet. He also continues to learn from other martial arts masters as part of his life-long quest for knowledge and self-improvement. The real rewards for Hatfield, however, don’t come in the classroom. Often they happen elsewhere and he hears about them second-hand.

“When you see a kid transform, or turn around, it’s on different levels,” Hatfield said. “The parent will come up and say, ‘You won’t believe how much better they’re doing in school,’ or how they’re getting along with their family better. That has been the reward part.”