County OKs Enterprise Zone for Senior Living project

MOUNT VERNON — It still needs Ohio Development Services Agency Department of Taxation approval, which is expected in a few weeks, but a $17 million project that would bring close to 80 living units for seniors to Mount Vernon — for both assisted living and independent living — recently passed the final local hurdle upon approval from Knox County Commissioners.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the creation of an enterprise zone (EZ) agreement with the Lemmon Development Entity. The agreement has already been approved by the city of Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon City Schools and the Knox County Career Center, said Jeff Gottke, president of the Area Development Foundation.

Project construction is scheduled to begin later this year on four parcels located behind Bob Evans on Coshocton Avenue. Plans call for one large building with assisted living units and three duplexes for senior independent living, managed by Danbury Senior Living.

Gottke said EZs are a “pretty standard” tool for providing tax incentives for projects that serve community needs, such as senior living units in this case, as well as job creation. Lemmon’s project involved Gottke serving as the city’s and county’s contracted agent to negotiate the EZ terms involving property tax abatement.

Gottke said he negotiated a term with Lemmon that will forgo 80 percent of property taxes on the improved property once constructed for 10 years, while unimproved portions of the parcels will still pay the full tax amount. Separate agreements have been worked out with the two school districts so they will receive the same amount of taxes they would have received if the agreement was not in place.

The project must be constructed within three years of the agreement’s signing by all parties, and there are strict rules the developer must follow, Gottke said. One is eventually employing 80 people once the project is fully completed, while seeing parts of the total employment figures at different stages of completion. They serve as performance standards.

“This isn’t like a giveaway,” he said.

The project and its EZ has been approved with a tax burden set-aside in mind that brings a major investment into the local economy while filling a great need that involves housing, Gottke said. While the city of Mount Vernon will lose some property tax revenue, it will make up for it in income tax. It’s actually the Knox County government that will take the largest revenue reduction because of the way property tax formulas are assessed, he said. County Administrator Jason Booth said the county does not yet know what the property tax loss will be.

“Our goal was to arrive at a mutually acceptable figure (for tax abatement),” he said.